NOORPUR THAL - Tehsil Bar Association President Malik Muhammad Ismail Baghoor, Awan Group Organiser Malik M Khalid, Press Club members including Malik Ghulam Gilani Wadhal, Muhammad Zubair Awan, Mehr Zarar Ahmad, Raja Noor Ilahi Atif, Shamsud Din and Ghulam Shabbir have expressed their deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of aunt of Thal Development Form Chairman Malik Haji Gul Asghar Baghoor. In a condolence message, MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan also expressed deep sense of sorrow and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.