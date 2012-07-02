KARACHI - The Governing Body of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) has instituted Sabihuddin Ghausi Business Reporting Award.

The Federal Finance Minister, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, had announced a cash prize of Rs. 100,000 for this award.

Late Sabihuddin Ghausi was an eminent journalist and a former president of KPC. According to president of KPC, Tahir Hassan Khan, a three member jury would select the winner. The jury consists of senior journalists- Farooq Moin, Aamir Zia and Maqsood Yousufi.

The members of the KPC who are doing economic reporting have been asked to submit their report at the counter of KPC by July 25. The reports published between July 1, 2011, up to June 30, 2012 would be included for the consideration by the jury for selection for the award.