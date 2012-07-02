SHEIKHUPURA - District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Medical Superintend Dr Yousaf Kazmi has denied a news item published in a section of press regarding young doctors strike at the DHQ Hospital. He termed the news item baseless and unfounded, saying that the young doctors were discharging their duties efficiently at the hospital.

Talking to The Nation here on Sunday, Dr Yousaf pointed out that young doctors were working at DHQ hospital with a sprit to serving ailing humanity. He claimed that the young doctors believed that the government should treat all its employees fairly across the board as only doctors were not affected by inflation, rather other professions like pharmacists, statistical officers, health educators, psychologists, etc, were being equally suffered. “If we go on strike it means we are putting the lives of poor patients at stake which our profession does not allow and is against its spirit,” the DHQ MS pointed out.

“The reality behind the strike is that some young doctors are playing in the hands of a few doctors who want to blackmail the government through such negative tactics,” he argued, adding that all doctors at DHQ Hospital were discharging their duties diligently and regularly in wards including outdoor and indoor and there was no any crisis or strike.

Two die, another hurt in mishap: Two people died while another sustained injuries in a road mishap near Faizpur Interchange on Motorway here on Sunday. According to detail, Nadeemul Haq, Ihsanul Haq and Rashid were on the way to Lahore from Sargodha in a car LRG-300. Meanwhile, near Faizpur Interchange, a speeding 22-wheeler trailer TLV-925 ran over it car. Resultantly, Nadeemul Haq and Ihsanul Haq, residents of Sargodha died on the spot while Rashid received critical injuries and was shifted to Lahore Hospital in precarious condition. The Motorway Police are looking into the matter.