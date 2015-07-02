KARACHI - Bulls entered the market on Wednesday, tossing the KSE-100 index up by 444.75 points or 1.29 per cent to close 34,843.61 points.

Bulls dominated the index as CPI numbers clocked in below market expectations at 3.16pc. Consequently, strong investor interest was witnessed in cement sector with DGKC, FCCL and MLCF all ending 1.5pc, 3.2pc and 2.2pc higher. Leveraged scrips across in the index saw positivity through the day’s trade. With expectations in the market of government imposing gas tariff hikes, SNGP and SSGC remained strong with particular investor interest, ending 4.9pc and 4.8pc higher. Possible delay in implementation of GIDC translated into a positive impact amongst fertilizer scripts as Engro, FFBL and EFERT all ended 3.8pc, 4.2pc and 1.4pc higher. BYCO continued its rally ending at Rs23.60. The market continued its recent trend with sideboards remaining in the limelight as JPGL, PTC, PIBTL and TELE all ending 8.7pc, 1.7pc, 2.0pc and 0.9pc higher, commented analyst Umair Hasan at JS Global.

Volume increased by 8pc to 376m shares worth of Rs.12.9b/ $126m.

Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities stated index heavy weight MCB, Engro, HUBC and OGDC contributed 210 points to the index gain of 1.3pc.

HUBC rallied by 2.6pc after Supreme Court dismissed petition filed by FBR, and maintained its decision in favour of HUBC.

SSGC and SNGP closed at 5pc upper limit amid rumours of change in UFG (Unaccounted for Gas) formula.

Ahsan Mehanti said bullish sentiments remained at KSE amid record close led by second and third tier stocks on strong valuations.

Speculations ahead of year end results led the institutional interest in selected oil, banking and fertilizer stocks. FBR withdrawals on regulatory duties on POL products, recovery in global stocks and commodities on hopes for Greek deal and higher banking spreads played a catalyst role in bullish activity at KSE.