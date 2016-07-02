rawalpindi - The intense heat wave sweeping across the city has killed a female worker and made many others unconscious in Kohinoor Mills located on Peshawar Road, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation yesterday.

However, the factory management is hiding the death of the female worker from the police and buried her secretly in a graveyard located inside residential colony of the factory, sources said. The name of female worker who told to be a young girl could not be ascertained. According to sources, the heat wave continued since June 30 has caused death of a girl employee and many others got unconscious. Sources claimed that the factory management has hushed up the issue of death and unconsciousness of female workers to avoid any legal action.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old lady worker of Kohinoor Mills who was injured in a road traffic accident died of her injuries. The deceased was identified as Saeeda Bibi.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Muhammad Ateeque Tahir and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Naseerabad Malik Tahir were not available for their official versions over death and unconsciousness of female workers in the factory.