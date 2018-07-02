Share:

KARACHI - Rangers on Sunday claimed to have arrested at least 10 suspects during ongoing targeted raids in parts of city. The suspects arrested included target killers and extortionists.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the Rangers conducted a raid on a tip off at Kharadar area and arrested an accused, namely Shahid alias Rold. The spokesperson said that the accused arrested was associated with the Lyari gang war and was involved in various cases of crimes including target killings and extortion.

In another raid, the troops in collaboration with police conducted a raid on a tip off at Bilal Colony and arrested four suspects. The suspects arrested were identified as Naveed alias Jamrod, Danish alias Marar, Salman alias Kukku and Yousuf Khan. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes.

Similarly, the troops also conducted a raid on a tip off at Rizvia area and arrested five more suspects.

The suspects arrested were identified as Akram, Ghulam Rasool alias Ghulami, Shakeel Mazhar, Rizwan alias Arshad and Noman. The spokesperson said that the accused persons arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and drug peddling. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal actions.

Meanwhile, at least four people were wounded while offering resistance during robbery bid in separate violent incidents.

According to the details, gunmen left a 21 years old Noman wounded in the remits of Ibrahim Hydir police station while Abdul Majeed 40, was sustained bullet wounded when armed bandit intercepted him near KDA Intersection within the remits of Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police station.

In the remits of Quaidabad police station gunman shot 18 years old Rashid Fazal during street crimes in Muslimabad locality of Landhi. Similarly, another 24 years old Mumtaz Gull was wounded in Dawood Chowrangi area of Landhi. The victims sustained bullets wounds when offered resistance during street crimes while shifted to separate hospital for treatment.