DADU - A man and his younger brother were killed when a gas cylinder exploded in Sehwan Sharif on Sunday.

According to the police, a gas cylinder exploded in the shop of Mohammad Khan Joyo when he was busy working at his shop, resultantly, the shopkeeper and his younger brother Ashfaq Ahmed sustained critical injuries. Both the injured were shifted to nearby hospital in Sehwan. After giving them first aid, the doctors referred them to Hyderabad hospital where they were pronounced dead. Later, the bodies were handed over to relatives for burial.