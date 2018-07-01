Share:

KASUR-A 20-year-old woman was allegedly poisoned after being abducted and gang-raped by two brothers at Hala, Sarai Mughal on Sunday.

Bashir Ahmed, resident of Hala, submitted an application to Sarai Mughal police stating that two suspects-Naeem and Shahid-who, he said, were brothers, abducted his 20-year-old daughter "K". He alleged that they took her to an unidentified place where they gang-raped her. "Fearing arrest, the suspects killed my daughter by poisoning her," he added.

The police registered a case on the complaint of woman's father and took Naeem into custody for investigation.

Initial police investigation revealed that Naeem and the deceased girl loved each other and wanted to contract marriage. But their families were not happy with their intentions. "Angered over her family, 'K' took poison and ended her life," police maintained. "Post-mortem report will ascertain the facts," they added.

TWO GIRLS END LIFE

Two girls committed suicide by taking poisonous pills over domestic issues in separate incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, 18-year-old Kausar Bibi, daughter of Sharif, took wheat-preservative pills after quarrelling with family at Sarai Mughal.

In another incident, a teenage girl namely Rakhshanda swallowed toxic pills after being admonished by her parents at Bhagyar Mar, Kot Radha Kishan. She was shifted to hospital where she died. Police handed over bodies of both girls to their families for burial.

Married woman raped at house





KASUR-A fiendish man allegedly raped a married woman at bordering village Mianwala here the other day.

The rape victim "SB", wife of Javed, submitted an application to Ganda Singh Wala police stating that she was alone at home when suspect Javed entered the house and raped her. The police registered a case and launched investigation.