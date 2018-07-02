Share:

islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) impounded 2337 Public-Service Vehicles for over-charging, misconduct with passengers, accommodating males on reserved female seats and over-loading, during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed had directed for strict action against those PSVs involved in violating traffic rules. A massive crackdown was started and Islamabad Police took action against 138537 PSVs out of which 2337 were impounded during the year 2018 so far. The action was taken mainly for over-charging, misconduct with passengers, accommodating students on vehicles roof tops.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that ITP has constituted special squads to curb such violations. The squads have been deployed on various roads, avenues and boulevards of the city.

He said the PSV drivers involved in overloading, misbehaviour and overcharging more than once would have to face action through cancellation of route permits.

The SSP further said that the purpose of this action is to ensure convenience to citizens who have to commute daily form one place to another via public transport. He said that directions have been issued to drivers to place the fare list in vehicles and that citizens can lodge their complaints by calling the ITP help line 1915 or 051-9261992-93.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 552 criminals including 47 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs.27.471 million from them. According to a police spokesman, following directions of SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, all police officials accelerated efforts in tracing theft as well as burglary cases and provided maximum relief to the citizens by resolving their problems.

Owing to renewed efforts during the month of June, police arrested 83 persons involved in 47 dacoity/robbery cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs.122m from them.

The police officials completed investigation in a total of 575 cases and submitted their challans in the relevant courts. A total of 42 burglary/theft cases were resolved besides arrest of 57 burglars and valuables worth over Rs. 51, 55,000 were recovered from them. The police also arrested 122 accused involved in lifting cars, motorbikes and tampering them while 32 cars worth Rs. 100,66,000 and 15 bikes were also recovered from them, according to the spokesman.

During a special crackdown against the absconders, the police arrested 19 proclaimed offenders and 28 court absconders. The police also apprehended 67 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered two Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 71 pistols and 278 rounds from them. A total of 85 persons were held for possessing narcotics and liquor while 82 cases were registered against them besides the recovery of 15.521 kilogram hashish, 6.228 kilogram heroin and 773 wine/liquor bottles. A total of 35 other criminals were also held for their involvement in criminal cases of various natures.

Thirteen persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal activities while 16 gamblers were also held.