LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 4,200 quackery outlets out of the visited 12,800 treatment centres.

During the campaign against addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres in June, the PHC teams had visited 72 centres, sealed 31 and served show-cause notices on 27 owners.

The centres were closed for different violations, unregistered and unlicensed from the PHC, inadequate human resource and lack of facilities. Out of the visited outlets, eight centres had been closed down by their owners to start other businesses.

The district administrations across the province had also inspected 2,847 premises and sealed 1,358 outlets. Collectively, both the PHC and district authorities had visited 15,650 treatment centres, and sealed 5,558 quacks businesses. The PHC teams had sealed the maximum number of 734 quackery outlets in Lahore, 334 in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura 312, Kasur 304 and 216 in Gujranwala.

During the last week, the PHC teams had sealed 349 outlets in five cities, which included 125 in Gujranwala, 85 Faisalabad, 64 Sheikhupura, 55 Kasur and 20 in Lahore.