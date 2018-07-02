Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taking full advantage of his position as President of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal, Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has managed to secure five tickets for himself and his immediate family members to contest the upcoming elections.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan record, the JUI-F chief is contesting on two National Assembly seats — NA 38 and NA-39— in his hometown Dera Ismail Khan, while his son Maulana Asadur Rehman was fielded as MMA candidate on National Assembly seat from Tank (NA-37).

Similarly, the two brothers of the JUI-F chief, Maulana Lutifur Rehman is contesting elections on the provincial assembly seat, PK-98, while the other brother of the JUI-F chief, Maulana Obaidur Rehman is contesting on provincial assembly seat from Kolachi (PK-99).

It is pertinent to mention here that Moulana Attur Rehman, another brother of Rehman was already a member of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Sources in the MMA said that at the time of awarding tickets to the alliance’s candidates, some component parties expressed reservation over doling out five tickets to Rehman and his immediate family members but being the head of the alliance he prevailed and the matter was hushed up at the initial stage.