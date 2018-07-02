Share:

KARACHI - Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh Chief Shahi Syed Sunday announced supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif on National Assembly constituency NA-249-Karachi.

ANP Sindh Spokesperson Abdul Malik while talking to The Nation informed that Sindh Chief Shahi Syed with a scheme to unite the political forces for the betterment of Karachi are making contact with others parties leadership. So far, ANP leadership has made coordination with PML-Nawaz leadership and party has withdrawn its candidate from NA-249 contesting against Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N has withdrawn its candidates from NA-250 who is contesting against ANP candidate Shahi Syed.

Similarly, ANP has also withdrawn its candidates form provincial assembly constituency PS-114 and it has been decided that PML-Nawaz candidates Syed Ullah Afridi would be joint candidate of PML-Nawaz and ANP in contest of general election from PS-114.

ANP desire peaceful and developed Karachi and seeking to achieve its plan the party leadership is making contact with every political parties seeking electoral alliance or seat adjustment formula said Malik adding that contacts have also been made Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Meanwhile, ANP Shahi Syed while addressing public meetings in the locality of Rasheedabad, Labour Colony and Shershah said that party after making an electoral alliance with PML-Nawaz has announced to withdraw its candidates from NA-249 while PML-Nawaz will support ANP candidate in NA-250. ANP ready to support political party those want to bring Karachi out of crisis.

He said that a formula of bringing joint candidates from two constituencies of National Assembly and one from provincial assembly had finalized between ANP and PML-Nawaz and both parties would support each other in this regard.

Applauding the sacrifices and efforts of Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for restoring peace in port city, ANP Sindh Chief said that party is running election campaign without any obstacles after a long time while the people were aware that in last general election ANP remained on the target of terrorists organizations which even claimed the life of innocent workers and leaders. We had put our case in front of the people and want to work for the better future of Karachiites, added Shahi Syed.