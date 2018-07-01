Share:

I wish to appreciate Sindh Talented Students (STS) youth group for arranging an Iftar feast for the transgender community in Hyderabad with the sole motive to promote harmony and love among genders to enable equality. According to a report more than 50 transgender people participated in the iftar dastarkhwan which was organised at Eidgah Park in Rani Bagh. We all are well aware that we are living in such a society where is no respect for those who are belong to second gender or religion since we consider ourselves the best but I believe it is an appreciable step by STS which surely can be the source of breaking all the stereotypes existing in society. It is hoped that this great step can be a source to bring positive changes in our society which is required.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Kech, June 13.