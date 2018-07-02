Share:

islamabad - The architectural design work of the lingering project of National Museum of Pakistan will be completed soon to realize the dream of having a state-of-the-art museum facility in Islamabad to preserve thousands of antiquities.

“The consultant hired through Public Works Department (PWD) is working on the design of the museum after which the funds required for this project will be acquired from the Planning Division”, an official of National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division stated this while talking to APP. An amount of Rs 2.29 million was approved during the last financial year for redesigning and planning the museum, while, the total estimated cost of the project is Rs 3 billion, the official said.

The official informed that the project of national museum was lingering since the era of Muhammad Ayub Khan and could not be implemented during the previous governments due to lack of focus. Thousand of antiquities including unique sculptures from the Buddhist era, clay utensils, guns from the British era, oil lamps, jewellery boxes, sculptures, lanterns, handwritten Holy Quran scripts etc. are ruining in the godowns of Taxila Museum among other places.

However, NH&LH Division since its creation took strong initiatives to revive this project and is in contact with Planning Division to acquire funds for constructing the museum facility in the next financial year, the official said. The national level museum will be established at 3.24 acres land which is already acquired at Shakarparian near Lok Virsa while the foundation stone of the museum will be laid soon, the official added.