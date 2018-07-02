Share:

Breda - Australia defeated India in the final to win the 37th and last edition of the Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 in Breda, Netherlands on Sunday.

Australia were the superior side in the penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time. History repeated itself as the outcome of the 2018 edition mirrored the penalty shootout result of 2016. Australia converted three of their penalties as Manpreet Singh was the only Indian to convert his penalty for India. Aran Zalanewski, Daniel Blale and Jeremy Edwards all converted their penalties for Australia. The final on Sunday was the repeat of the 2016 edition when Australia got the better of India via a controversial penalty shootout. Australia bagged their 15th (the highest ever) Champions Trophy title - having won the title in 1983, 1984, 1985, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1999, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016. India finished runners-up for the second time in their history.

Australia got the lead in the second quarter thanks to a converted penalty corner by Govers Blake in the 24th minute. India keeper PR Sreejesh managed to get a hand to the shot but the ball trickled past him into the net.

India had the golden opportunity to take the lead in the 13th minute when a good pass from Dilpreet Singh was missed by the Australian player in front of the goal, but SV Sunil couldn't make the right connection as the pass struck his foot.India managed to get back into the game at the start of the third quarter through Vivek Prasad in the 42nd minute. The Australian defence finally bowed to the perseverance of the Indian attacks, with Vivek blasting the ball in to net.In the third/fourth place match, Netherlands outclassed Argentina 2-0 to finish third while in the fifth/sixth place match, Belgium beat Pakistan 2-2 (2-1) on penalty shootouts. Pakistan finished last in the last edition of the Champions Trophy.