Badin - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit Badin today.

It was learnt through PPP leadership district Badin that PPP chairman would visit Golarchi, Badin, Matli and Talhar and expected to address the public gathering in Badin.

In this connection reception camps were arranged to welcome PPP chairman and others senior leadership and participants.

It is pertinent to mention that during the month of November, 2015, before local government election, PPP chairman also visited Badin amid to support PPP contesting candidates for 68 union councils of Badin district. He was accorded warm welcome.

Experts and learned political observers were of the view that the visit could cool down raising voice in connection of disappointment and deprivation among the people of Badin.