KAMALIA: Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Najeeb along with Municipal Committee Chief Officer Rao Shafiqur Rehman visited various rain-hit areas of the city. The AC inspected the rainwater disposal process and instructed swift cleaning of the rain-hit areas.

Talking to the media on this occasion, he stated that all departments of the civil administration had been mobilized and all the machinery including the disposal station had been stationed to deal with water accumulation in rain-hit areas. "The Municipal Committee staffers are working in the field and all areas in the city will be cleared of the rainwater soon," he assured.