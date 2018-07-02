Share:

UD Trucks launches new Quester in Pakistan

KARACHI (PR): UD Trucks Corporation, together with VPL Limited, the authorised distributor of UD Trucks in Pakistan, Saturday launched the all-new UD Quester heavy-duty truck range in Pakistan.

The UD Trucks Quester range was launched at a ceremony held at Expo Centre, Karachi. The unveiling of Quester created hype among the audience who were eagerly waiting for its launch since its announcement early this year. Among the audience were guests from the Japanese Embassy, Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority, National Highway Authority, leading transporters, banks and senior management of UD Trucks and VPL.

Quester is the first in a new generation of UD Trucks specifically developed for the world of heavy-duty transportation outside of Japan. It benefits from Japanese quality heritage and insights from the local markets. It is developed with the global resources of the Volvo Group of which UD Trucks is a part. It makes customers working day simpler and more productive. Quester provides complete solution for long haulage, distribution, construction and mining segments. This is backed up by a wide range of configuration with easy body mounting offering a tailored, purpose-built solution for all type of applications. Quester is the optimum transport solution for businesses that wants to grow.

Quester is UD Trucks’s most cost-efficient truck ever. It’s wide driveline options, the ability to optimize the powertrain with respect to power output, transmissions and rear axle ratios, minimized aerodynamic drag that decreases the wind resistance, long oil change intervals and fuel coaching system help in cutting fuel costs and maximizing uptime, resulting in quick and dependable payback.

Quester features and specifications comply 100% to OGRA and NHA safety regulations. Quester is available with factory fitted ADR package as an option. The ADR package includes a battery safety switch and insulated terminal and lamps.

“We are confident that UD Trucks Quester addresses the top concerns every fleet owner has, namely fuel consumption, durability, productivity, maintenance and safety in a smart and modern fashion,” said Waqar Asghar, CEO of VPL. “Customers will benefit from every extra mile that they get from Quester.”

Advisor to Pathfinder Group’s chairman becomes Wackenhut CEO

LAHORE (PR): An advisor to chairman Pathfinder Group, Maj Gen (r) Syed Shakeel Hussain has been appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) of Wackenhut Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan's premier cash-in transit company with effect from July 1, 2018.

A graduate of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), he completed his BBA from Institute of Business Administration Karachi and Masters from National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad. He is a graduate of United States Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania. During Earthquake 2005, he commanded an Infantry Division assigned the responsibilities of relief operations in KP province. In recognition of his services, he was awarded Sitare-e-Eisaar.

After serving for three years as DG Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, he retired from Army in 2012 and joined Pathfinder Group in 2013. In May 2015, he was appointed as high commissioner to Sri Lanka by the Govt of Pakistan for a two years stint. On return in 2017 he rejoined Pathfinder Group.

Serving with Pathfinder Group since 2007, Bilal Bin Shahid Niazi has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO) Wackenhut Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd wef July 1, 2018. He is a result driven professional with 17 years of hands on experience in cash management and logistics industry.

He has organised and planned major military moves, taking care of the administration, supply chain and logistics linked to such moves.

On retirement from military service, he undertook professional training on cash management and ATM outsourcing/monitoring/E2E solution. He has worked for two years with global companies in Dubai.

Metro, UN Women to enhance women’s access to work opportunities

KARACHI (PR): METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan has joined hands with UN Women by signing Women Empowerment Principles to promote Women in Trade (WiT) initiative to enhance the capability of informal workers, along with its employees in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 - to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Women in Trade (WiT) initiative is an international employee network within METRO AG aiming to support and promote the professional development of women. Within the local chapter, METRO Pakistan has set two goals which is to ‘drive cultural change in the company’ and ‘focus on female employment &development internally and externally.’

UN Women and METRO Pakistan will be working together to enhance women’s access to organised work opportunities. The Seven Principles for Women’s Empowerment - a joint initiative of UN Women and the UN Global Compact – provide a set of guidelines to assist companies focus on key elements, integral to promoting gender equality in the workplace, marketplace and community, through policy and action. This includes the promotion of women to executive positions, career development opportunities for female employees, supporting women-owned companies as vendors and service providers, promoting a positive image of women in marketing campaigns and enhancing basic facilities within the company (childcare, maternity and paternity leave, flexible work options, etc.).

In pledging to promote gender equality within the organisation, Marek Minkiewicz, Managing Director of METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan, said, “By signing the CEO Statement of Support for the Women’s Empowerment Principles, the entire METRO Pakistan’s team shows its support to promote and enhance gender equality within its chain of wholesale stores.

METRO Pakistan aims at promoting Women in Trade in Pakistan and is committed to focus on female employment and development.”