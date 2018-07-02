Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will publish a final list of candidates contesting elections for national and provincial assemblies on its website in a next few days.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the final list of candidates along with their symbols have been posted outside offices of returning officers and district returning officers countrywide.

They have sent the lists to the provincial election commissioners and for the publication in the Gazette of Pakistan. The ECP, he said, is working on compiling a consolidated list of candidates, which will be placed on its website soon.

“The process of consolidation of data is currently underway and the completion of the process will take some time,” he said.

ECP former secretary Kunwar Dilshad while talking to The Nation ruled out any possibility of irregularity in publishing the final list on its website.

He was of the view that the compilation of the data takes a few days to complete the process.

He said that the ECP was providing factual information to the public and working far better to ensure transparency in 2018 elections than the general election it conducted in 2013.

“There is greater degree of transparency being ensured in the general election 2018 by ECP”, Dilshad emphasized. He also noted that the code of conduct prepared by the ECP for 2018 general election was the best one as compared to the one prepared for the 2013 general election.

He urged political parties to appreciate the ECP’s efforts and refrain from criticizing the poll body without any justification.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, twenty eight candidates are in the race for the NA-52 seat while for NA-54 seat, the main contestants are Anjum Aqeel of the PML-N, Asad Umar of the PTI, Imran Ashraf of the PPP and Mian Aslam of the MMA.

PTI chief Imran Khan, Ayesha Gulalai and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are vying for the NA-53 seat, among others.

Meanwhile, the process of printing ballot papers for general elections started on Sunday.

Around 210 million ballot papers will be printed for the polls at a cost of Rs2 billion. All arrangements have been finalized in this regard. The printing work will be done under the supervision of the Pakistan Army in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Each ballot paper will cost around Rs10 to print.