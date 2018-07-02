Share:

rawalpindi - The management of Pakistan’s first smart city “Top City-1” held an Eid milan party in honour of the allottees, investors and staff at the main office near New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP), informed a spokesman on Sunday. Prominent guests include COO Top City-1 Brig (retd) Sikandar Khan, Director Ghulam Yasin, Head of Designing Department Ali Khan, other staffers Syed Atif, Maaz, Azhar, Rabia, Justice (retd) Fida and media men.

On the occasion, COO Brig (retd) Sikandar Khan and Director Ghulam Yasin met the families of allottees, investors and the staff and exchanged Eid greetings with them. Brig (retd) Sikandar Khan and Ghulam Yasin also thanked the investors and the families for buying plots in Top City-1 promising that their investment would be fruitful in the future. They said Top City-1 is the first ever smart housing scheme in Pakistan management which is aimed at providing the allottees with a world class living standard. They said that the entire staff is working tirelessly for bringing betterment in the living standard of the Top City-1 residents.

Brig (retd) Sikandar Khan said, “Eid teaches us the lesson of love, brotherhood, religious harmony and tranquillity,” He added that the purpose of holding Eid milan party was to provide all the families a chance to socialise. He said Top City-1 management is striving hard to play its vital role in building a positive image of the society and to strengthen the economy of Pakistan. He said the management is also working on an extension plan of Top City-1. “Our prime duty is to provide a clean and healthy environment to our valuable customers in the heart of Islamabad,” said the Director, Ghulam Yasin. Speaking to the participants, Top City-1’s Head of Designing Wing Ali Khan briefed the allottees about the laws of RDA.

Top City-1 management also distributed gift packs among children and other guests besides hosting a high-tea and setting up a play area for children.On the occasion, Top City-1 COO Brig (retd) Sikandar Khan, Director Ghulam Yasin and former Justice Fida awarded the possession letter to an allottee Sardar Wazir Ahmed Jogzai. At the end, Top City-1 management thanked all the guests and families for attending the party.