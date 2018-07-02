Share:

LAHORE - A father of five children was electrocuted to death outside his house in Shadbagh on Sunday, rescue workers said.

The deceased was identified as Sajjad Manzoor, said to be Moharrar at the Wahdat Colony police station in Lahore. Sajjad was trying to lift an iron rod when it touched high-voltage wires right outside his house. As a result, he received severe electric shock and died instantly. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

POLICE RECOVER

UNIVERSITY GIRL

Investigation police on Sunday claimed to have recovered the female student of a private university who was abducted by gunmen from Township a couple of days ago. SP (Investigation) Muhammad Rashid Hadayat on Sunday told reporters that the police also arrested the main suspect identified as Sikandar during a successful raid conducted in Gujranwala district.

The girl was handed over to her parents. Earlier, the police registered a kidnapping case against the accused on the complaint of her father.

Further investigation was underway.