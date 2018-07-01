Share:

FAISALABAD: Five workers including three belong to the PML-N were injured during a clash between supporters of PTI's Nisar Jutt and Rana Sanaullah groups here on Sunday. The erstwhile comrades are both contesting election from NA-106, Faisalabad. Jutt recently left the PML-N to join the PTI. According sources, a dispute over taking down party flags and banners turned ugly when a fight broke out between the two groups. As a result five worker sustained injuries.



The injured included three PML-N workers and two PTI workers who were taken to the Civil Hospital. The PML-N workers had been shot.

This is not an isolate incident, as similar incidences have occurred in the past, with workers of both parties fighting with each other.

Jutt arrived at the hospital and admonished the workers for fighting. He said votes should be given on merit.

Refuting claims that the incident occurred because of him, he said, "I have contested four elections before and nothing like this ever happened".