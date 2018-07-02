Share:

Two years ago, Amneh Shaikh Farooqui and Angela Braid -both development professionals- threw their net far and wide to bring in crafts workers from all over the country onto a common online platform, to open up access to the mainstream market.

The platform, Polly and Other Stories, has a precursor: Polly and Me, a brand started in 2005 by two Australian sisters, Angela and Catherine Braid. Catherine left Pakistan a few years later, while Angela decided to stay on, to work in the development sector.

Angela and Amneh met while working for Entrepreneurs, a project supported by USAID, with a focus on microenterprises. The two worked on women and textiles, and their efforts paid off, as linkages were forged with as many as 17 mainstream brands for home-based artisans.

Sadly, the linkages did not survive when the project wound up. "We thought why we should just let it go at that" says Amneh "Here's an opportunity for us to actually do something." The two women decided to step in and start an online platform to connect the groups of artisans they had already worked with. "The products were already finessed," says Amneh, "They were amazing. We wanted to bring them online to give them an assured market." That is how Polly and Other Stories began, and grew from strength to strength.

"When you buy a product from a small business," says Amneh, "The money you give them won't go towards buying a yatch for the CEO. It will go into paying the electricity bill and sending children to school. This is true of rural artisans and small urban entrepreneurs. You're actually helping to run a household when you buy from these people." The inclusive nature of the platform gives a voice to small producers spread out all over the country. Starting with 20 businesses in 2015 and going live in 2016, there are now 65 businesses online.

"We knew it was going to be e-commerce from the start," says Amneh. "Most women producers in the crafts sector have domestic responsibilities and often can't leave the home space. Online access gives them a window to the world. At the same time, online networks gave us a way of working across Pakistan that is really cost effective."

Once Amneh and Angela had their network in place, they could use technology for quick communication. They utilize Skype and Whatsapp to keep track of product development and stay in touch with their partners. Quality control is always an issue in the crafts sector, and online checks and guidelines have helped Polly and Other Stories to overcome this barrier.

Amneh and Angela tried pop-ups in brick and mortar stores in Islamabad, to supplement online sales, but were surprised to find that store sales far exceeded online sales in volume. They recast their growth plans to include brick and mortar stores.

"E-commerce is a useful tool," says Amneh, "but it's not the only tool."Growth is important, not just for the benefits it will bring to the producers in terms of added income, but in terms of establishing economies of scale.

"When we work with small businesses we give them channels to come to market. But our impact is a fraction of what we would like it to be," says Amneh. "We have the infrastructure, it is ripe to grow and just needs the green light."

And Karandaaz has given their growth plan the green light, by offering funding to support the first brick and mortar store. Karandaaz promotes access to finance for small businesses, to help generate broad based employment in Pakistan, and fosters economic participation of women with the help of the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Karandaaz Women Entrepreneurship Challenge (WEC), launched in 2017, aims to support women-led businesses by providing business development support as well as risk capital and grants so the enterprises can grow. In the first WEC round, Karandaaz partnered with three business incubators for the capacity building of women entrepreneurs.

They are LUMS in Lahore, the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEM) in Quetta and Invest2Innovate (i2i).

Businesses that have successfully graduated from the incubation programs compete to receive funding from Karandaaz. Polly and Other Stories was a participant in the first WEC round. "We gained a better understanding of the start-up economy through the i2i program," says Amneh.

"Networking was a major benefit and we learnt where the opportunities lie." Growing up, Amneh saw how the lives of the less privileged were lived. "Nobody sees these people," she says. "They don't have a voice, they're invisible. I told myself I would be their voice if I could be. My mother always said your life only has meaning as much as it imparts meaning to others." 70percent of the businesses on the platform are women owned while 55 percent employ women artisans.

Products range from the crochet and threadwork of Chitral to the beading of the Kalash, from the ajrak block-print and applique work of Bhitshah in Sindh to the blue pottery of Multan, woodwork in Chiniot, Balochi tanka in Quetta, and leather bags in Karachi and Lahore.

The women engaged in these ventures find them life changing. 21year-old Nausheen is one of them. She was living in Azad Kashmir when a devastating earthquake struck.

Nausheen was seriously injured and lost both her legs. She went through a period of depression until she moved to the Ehsas Foundation, where she learnt to make paper beads. The beads are made for Paper Miracles, one of the brands Polly and Other Stories represents.

Making the beads has not only given her an activity she enjoys, but a regular income as well. "Paper Miracles changed my life," she says. "It gave me back my confidence and hope for a better future."

Many other artisans and small manufacturers across the country have found a pathway to the market through the online platform.

It currently reaches 3000 artisans and there's a growth plan in place, to take the platform to scale. With funding, Amneh and her partner Angela hope to reach 10000 over the next three years. Fed by the vision and passion that the partners have in abundance, Polly and Other Stories will soon have more stories to tell.