That someone expects that there should be room for another sit-in was shown by PAT chief Tahirul Qadri’s boycott of the upcoming elections. It should be noticed that he boycotted because Articles 62 and 63 were not being implemented. So, even though the electorate was probably all set to sweep him and his party to a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, he boycotted. All those who think that he merely tried to spare his blushes, are being uncharitable.

But while Tahirul Qadri may have felt Article 62 was not being applied properly, others felt that it was being applied too rigorously. So not just ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi but PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry were first disqualified by the Election Appellate Tribunal and then restored by the Lahore High Court. Of course, all they had was their candidacies restored. Shahid Khaqan has a good chance of winning, for he has held the seat since 1988, when he first contested. Fawad, on the other hand, has a tougher race, for his uncle, Ch Altaf Hussain, won only once. It’s a tough seat, for Ch Fawad himself lost the by-election held there in 2016.

So whoever wins on July 25, had better behave, or the Allama Doctor Shaikhul Islam will be back with a dharna, which will also be joined by Imran Khan, even if the latter becomes Prime Minister. Imran probably thinks PML-N members disqualified shouldn’t have appealed, but done as Muhammad Nasheed did in the Maldives. Nasheed had been elected President, but had been made to resign in 2012. Abdulla Yameen became President, and is running for re-election. Nasheed was disqualified, and has given up. No nonsense about appeals or court battles.

Like with the contempt cases. Daniyal Aziz has got it in the neck, as has Kasur ex-MNA Waheed Akhtar. And as has the candidate the PML-N put up against Ch Nisar Ali Khan, who’s been arrested by NAB.

Well, not that it’s any consolation, but Germany is also out of the football World Cup. That’s another event that has Imran confused: should he claim ownership on the ground that he owns all sports, or should he stick to the line that he won a cricket World Cup. Actually, he’s peaking now, for those who were kids then, back in 1992, are the most dedicated voters of today. It makes them forget their paunches when they associate themselves with the PTI youth vote.

Speaking of far-off events, Eid was double as usual, as the Arabs had 29 fasts, and Mufti Muneeb had 30. I suspect that Nasirul Mulk doesn’t have full control otherwise there would have been only 29 here too. Ziaul Haq used to fast, because while he was President, I think only once we went to 30 fasts. I dread the day when Mufti Muneeb gets a phone call from someone who claims to have seen the moon, duly provides his CNIC number, and only then reveals he is a Pakistani expatriate in Saudi Arabia. I’ve mentioned before the terrible dilemma posed by a foreign diplomat reporting a sighting in Islamabad. Now what about a Pakistani abroad. And there are a lot of those.

Eid saw a truce called by the Taliban, to which the government responded. Of course, after Eid, hostilities resumed. I’m reminded of the ‘Christmas Truce’ of 1914 in the trenches, when German and Austrian troops wished the French and British troops a merry Christmas and vice versa. Among the many acts of fraternisation was a Germany-England football match.

Germany has been knocked out of the tournament at the pool stage, a mighty fall for the defending champions. And they were knocked out by South Korea, who had themselves been knocked out. So maybe the football of 1914 was rightly replaced by a dourer attitude in 1915, when there was fighting as usual. You see, in 1914, the governments only learnt of the truce after it happened. There was no such mistake in 1915. There’s been violence all around us, though not all is being blamed on militants. If Afghan militants had a truce on Eid, the Boko Haram didn’t, killing 43 in Damboa on Eid. The man who sprayed the newsroom of a newspaper in Anapolis was not heard shouting, ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he offed five people, including an advertising guy. Maybe the fellow doing the shooting had indeed fought a defamation suit against the paper. Maybe he was indeed a white male. But there’s no harm in calling him a militant Islamist with mental problems.

Another potentially fatal omission is that no one shut down all internet and mobile phones, which is something law enforcers over here do as a matter of routine, to the extent that when they forgot this Eid, people noticed. Another favourite is doubling on motorbikes. That too is forbidden. Well, they’ve shut down the internet and mobile phones in Tripura in the hope of stopping the rumours about child kidnappers. It seems that Tripura was first terrorised by child nappers and then by vigilantes. It seems that rumours first spread about a kidnapper being near, and then that person is set upon, and often killed by a crowd. Well, what else does one do in Tripura when it’s monsoonal?

And it’s monsoonal. I mean, the cloudburst we had during last week was monsoonal, and since then, there have been rains enough to tell us that the weather has changed.