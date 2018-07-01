Share:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Country: Portugal

World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018

Best World Cup finish: Fourth place, 2006

Ronaldo has won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016, three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, the Champions League a record-tying five times, and the Ballon d'Or five times. One of the most decorated players in the game's history is missing one major accomplishment. Ronaldo — who is 33 years old — has been ousted from his fourth (and most likely final) World Cup after Round of 16 defeat.

2. Lionel Messi

Country: Argentina

World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018

Best World Cup finish: Runner-up, 2014

Messi came tantalizingly close to World Cup glory in 2014, only to lose after an extra-time goal by Germany in the final. With eight La Liga titles, four Champions League titles and five Ballon d'Or awards already in tow, the 2018 World Cup represented the last best chance for Messi — who turned 31 years old on June 24 — to win the game's grandest prize. But he failed yet again after a Round of 16 defeat.

3. Johan Cruyff

Country: Netherlands

World Cup: 1974

World Cup finish: Runner-up

As the fulcrum of "Total Football" — or totaalvoetbal — Cruyff helped Holland rise to prominence in the early 1970s. He led the Netherlands to the final of the 1974 World Cup, where it was defeated by the hosts, Germany, in Munich. Cruyff, a three-time Ballon d'Or winner, also stunned the masses at the 1974 World Cup when he unleashed what became known as the "Cruyff Turn," a maneuver now common in the modern game.

4. Ferenc Puskas

Country: Hungary

World Cup: 1954

World Cup finish: Runner-up

Hungary's "Golden Team" — or "Magnificent Magyars," "Magical Magyars," or "Mighty Magyars" — were the dominant team of the early to mid-1950s, and its best player was Puskas. Puskas and Hungary were denied their moment of glory in the 1954 World Cup final by Germany, whose upset of the "Golden Team" is nicknamed the "Miracle of Bern" and is considered one of the more shocking results in the tournament's history.

5. George Best

Country: Northern Ireland

World Cups: None

Best World Cup finish: N/A

Known as a prolific goal scorer, as well as partier, Best was nicknamed the "Fifth Beatle" for being a transcendent sports star. Best quickly cemented status as a Manchester United legend, specifically for leading the team to victory in the Champions League (then known as the European Cup) in 1968. That feat earned him the Ballon d'Or at the age of 22. While he reached the pinnacle of club competition, Best never appeared for Northern Ireland in the European Championships or World Cup.