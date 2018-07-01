Share:

LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez has ''stepped back a bit'' from the spotlight after her kidney transplant.

The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker made the decision to remove herself from anything that leaves her feeling stressed and has also opted to move out of Los Angeles.

She told Good Morning America: ''Honestly I've just kind of stepped back a bit. I'm enjoying my life. I don't really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice. I don't even live in Los Angeles anymore. I don't pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much.'' Meanwhile, Selena's pal Francia Raisa - who gave her kidney to the singer - previously revealed her friend was ''so scared she might die'' when she had her kidney transplant.

She said: ''I remember getting a text message from Selena saying, 'I'm so scared I might die,' and I was like, 'What?' ... That's when she got the complication where the kidney turned and broke an artery and she had to go back in and they actually had to take a vein out of her leg ... and build a wall around her artery.

''[I was told], 'It's going to be hard, the recipient is going to glow and she's going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she's getting something she needs and you are losing something you don't need to lose. It's going to be hard.' And it was very hard. Selena and I both went through a depression.''