HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s annual pro-democracy protest saw one of the lowest turnouts in history, as thousands braved sweltering heat to protest against Beijing’s tightening grip over the city on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. Organizers said 50,000 protested, in one of their lowest estimates since the annual march started in 2003. Police said 9,800 attended at the peak - the lowest figure on their record. Hong Kong’s opposition has lost much steam in the past year, which saw elected pro-democracy legislators disqualified and some of the most prominent activists jailed.