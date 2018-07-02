Share:

LONDON/Lahore - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif remarked on Sunday that the hope for fair and transparent general elections is ending.

While speaking to media in London, he said: “the nation will not allow polls to be rigged at any cost. The recent events are quite saddening. I am going through a rough phase," he said, adding that he would've returned to Pakistan if his wife was suffering from a minor illness. "I will return once my wife feels better," he remarked.

When asked to comment on remarks made by former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, Nawaz said that Nisar's words were "hurtful and saddening." However, he refused to comment on Nisar’s statements, claiming that he has bigger and better things to think about.

APP adds: Pakistan Muslim League-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the PML-N's competition was with those who had just levelled allegations during the last five years. She added the PML-N had competition with those who just did politics of containers and sit-ins.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she said that election campaign for the constituency NA-127 from where Maryam Nawaz was contesting general election had been started and with the grace of Allah Almighty the result of this campaign would be a success.

She said that PML-N supporters would run this campaign, adding that Hamza Shehbaz had announced that he would run campaign for Maryam Nawaz.

Marriym Aurangzeb also appealed people to pray for the complete health recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

The PML-N spokesperson said PTI should tell how much foreign investment had come in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last five years. She said that loyalties could be changed but people would just vote on the basis of performance.

Responding to a question, she said: "The PML-N is a popular party of the country according to national and international surveys," adding that the PML-N would participate in elections with full vigour.

She said the PML-N opponents were frightened of the PML-N's popularity and only those people boycotted the polls who were afraid of defeat or who had failed to perform.