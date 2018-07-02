Share:

islamabad - Inspector General of Police Islamabad has proposed a major reshuffle in the department ahead of July 25 polls and asked the Chief Commissioner Islamabad’s office to seek ECP’s approval in this regard at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the federal government has transferred Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capt. (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Communications Division for further posting in National Highway Authority.

The Establishment Division issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

He has been replaced by Hamza Shafqat, a BS-19 officer who was posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division.

The transfers and postings in bureaucracy are part of the caretaker government’s measures to ensure free and fair general elections in the country on July 25.

According to the details, Inspector General of Police Islamabad has submitted to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad office that the services of some police officers were requisitioned for ICT police against existing vacant posts of BS-17 to BS-20 to cope with the security/operational duties and to conduct free and fair general elections 2018 in ICT.

The IGP had also proposed that the services of two officers were no more required by the ICT police and surrender them for transfer out of ICT police.

The proposal was sent to the Ministry of Interior which forwarded the ICT police’s proposal to the ECP for approval.

According to the details of the proposed postings/transfers, the IG police has proposed requisition of 7 police officers to be posted in the ICT who include Faisal Ali Raja from Punjab Police and to be posted as DIG (Operations), Kamran Adil from NH&MP and to be posted as AIG/Establishment, Abdul Qadir Qamar from Punjab police and to be posted as AIG/Operations, Mujahid Akbar from Punjab police and to be posted as AIG/Special Branch, Sikandar Hayat from Punjab police and to be posted as AIG/General, Gulfam Nasir from Punjab police and to be posted as SP/Special Branch and Hassan Jehangir from Sindh police and to be posted as ASP/Aabpara Circle. The IGP has also proposed to surrender two police officers including Asmatullah Junejo and Malik Matloob to be transferred out of the ICT police.

Furthermore, the IGP has proposed internal transfers within the ICT police and sought approval of the ECP in this regard. Muhammad Suleman, AIG Establishment has been proposed to be posted as SSP/Security Division; Liaqat Hayat Khan Niazi, AIG/Special Branch has been proposed to be posted as SP/Rural Zone; Hassam Bin Iqbal, SP/Rural Zone has been proposed to be posted as SP/Industrial Area Zone with additional charge of SP/Operations (Safe City); Capt ( R) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi, SP/Sadar Zone has been proposed to be posted as SP/City Zone; Ahmed Iqbal, SP/City Zone has been proposed to be posted as SP/Security (Supreme Court), Capt (R) Zeeshan Haider, SP/Security (Supreme Court) has been proposed to be posted as SP/Sadar Zone; Muhammad Omar Khan, ASP/Aabpara Circle has been proposed to be posted as SP/DPD; Syed Aziz, ASP/Shalimar Circle has been proposed to be posted as SP/SSG; Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha, ASP/Secretariat Circle has been proposed to be posted as ASP/Sadar Circle; Abdul Razzaq Khan, DSP/Headquarters has been proposed to be posted as DSP/Shalimar Circle; Gulfam Muhammad Baqir, DSP/Sadar Circle has been proposed to be posted as DSP/Secretariat Circle and Inspector Hakim Khan, In-charge Facilitation Centre has been proposed to be posted as DSP/Headquarters.

The IGP has asked the Chief Commissioner office to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan at the earliest for obtaining approval for transfer of the said officers.