KARACHI - Sindh IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi on Sunday held a first meeting ahead of the upcoming general elections. The meeting was held about to ensure the elections to be conduct peacefully.

Various senior police officials including additional inspector general of police, Karachi Mushtaq Mahar, all zonal and range police chiefs and DIG Headquarters and AIG Administration also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, all the DIGs briefed separately the meeting about the police stations wise most sensitive, sensitive and normal polling stations and also informed the meeting about the police strategy ahead of the complete police protection on general elections.

In the meeting, IGP Sindh also discussed and reviewed the code of conduct and steps taken about to make elections transparent and also discussed the role of the political parties.

IGP Sindh also directed the meeting about to take extraordinary security measures to conduct the elections peacefully. He also stressed to have a strong coordination with the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

He also asked to take the political parties leaders and representatives into confidence of which to conduct a transparent elections and to deal with any untoward incident with joint efforts during the elections.