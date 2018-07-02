Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his party had not establish even a single hospital in the province.

He said Imran Khan had a lot of contradictions in his words and actions, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the PTI chief criticised the Punjab government regarding Metro bus and called it a Jangla Bus, but later followed the Punjab and started the same project in Peshawar.

The former chief minister Punjab said he had not, till now, thought about boycotting the elections and his party would contest the elections and win it with majority, adding record development had been done during the PML-N's last constitutional tenure.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N was fully united and there was no rift in the party, adding we would present our case before the masses and they would decide that who would rule the country.

He said all the stakeholder should sit together for preparing national agenda for the next ten years.

Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N manifesto would be announced soon and importance would be given to water and health issues in it.

Replying to another question, he said talks for making alliance with other political parties in the upcoming general elections were underway.