Share:

PESHAWAR - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal has suffered another setback in Buner district where local chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami has fielded its own candidates as the MMA failed to strike consensus over nomination of the contestants for the general elections.

A day earlier the MMA candidate from NA-3 Swat, withdrawn by the leadership in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, had revolted against the decision and refused to take back his nomination papers.

As per details, the JI Buner chapter has fielded its candidates in three constituencies of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in alliance with the PML-N. In return, the Jamaat will support the PML-N on the lone seat of National Assembly from the district. The PML-N has fielded Kamran Khan.

Sources within the JI said that the party could not reach a consensus with the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to field joint candidates from the district on NA-09, PK-20, PK-21 and PK-22.

The Jamaat has again fielded former speaker Bakht Jehan Khan for PK-20 who has also the support of PML-N. Bakht will face Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Riaz Khan and Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Afsar Khan while Awami Workers Party’s, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) have formed alliance, Karwan-e-Buner, to consolidate their position against the rival candidates.

In 2013 General Election, neck to neck contest was seen between former speaker Bakht Jehan and JUI-F former MPA Maulana Fazl Gahfoor. Maulana Ghafoor had secured 13,838 votes while Bakht Jehan Khan had grabbed second position with 13,377 votes. The PTI candidate Sher Khan remained third securing 4,428 votes only while ANP’s Said Rahim Khan had secured 4,083 votes.

On PK-21, the JI has fielded Nasir Khan, son of former KP minister Habib-ur-Rahaman. He will face the PTI candidate Syed Fakhar Jehan, the JUI-F-supported candidate Sardar Ali and former MPA Qaiser Wali Khan of the ANP.

In 2013 general election, the JI’s Habib-ur-Rahman had secured 12,486 votes from PK-21 followed by Qaiser Wali Khan with 8,839 votes, PML-N Sardar Ali 6,601 votes, Sher Zamin Khan of Awami Worker Party 2,879, PPP’s Bakhrad Khan 2,047 votes, Syed Irfan Ali Shah of PTI 1,781 votes, Hamid-ur-Rahman of QWP 1,493 votes and Maulana Shams-ul-Arifeen of JUI-F had secured 1,357 votes.

On PK-22, the JI candidate Raj Wali will face PTI’s Abdul Kabir Khan, ANP’s Sardar Hussain Babak and JUI-F’s Yousaf Ali. After rift in the alliance, the JUI-F has fielded former MNA Istiqbal Khan who will face PTI’s Sher Akbar Khan, and Fanoos Gojar as joint candidate of the 3-party alliance, Karwan-e-Buner.

If one looks into the history of this constituency, Sardar Hussain Babak remained on top with 10,963 votes he secured during 2013 general elections, followed by Jamshed Khan with 9,191 votes, QWP’s Syed Moambar 7,265 votes, Liaqat Ali Khan of PML-N 4,539 votes and Iqbal of PTI secured 4,061 votes.

Though previously, overall position of the JI and ANP was satisfactory on two constituencies of Buner, however; on PK-20, JUI-F candidate and former MPA Fazl Gahfoor has emerged as a strong competitor since 2013 general election and has grabbed sufficient number of votes in previous election to challenge the political might of the JI and the ANP.

As far as the position of PTI is concerned, the party is getting ground in the district and former MNA Sher Akbar Khan has bright chances to overpower PML-N Kamran Khan and JUI-F Istiqbal Khan, however; the dissident member of PTI Moeen Bacha who was not awarded ticket, is expected to dent the party’s vote bank as he has large number of supporters.