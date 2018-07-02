Share:

KUALA LUMPUR:- Malaysian veteran Lee Chong Wei beat young Japanese shuttler Kento Momota 21-17, 23-21 on Sunday to grab the Malaysia Open title for a historic twelfth time. The home favourite Lee executed a sensational attack strategy that left the rising star Momota confused and flat footed. In the women's singles final, top seed Tai Tzu Ying from Taiwan saw off China's He Bingjiao 22-20, 21-11. "Now I have won the Malaysia Open for the 12th time. I hope this will encourage me to do well at the world championships and Asian Games.