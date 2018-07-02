Share:

Assen - Spaniard Marc Marquez (Honda) edged compatriots Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) to win the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen on Sunday.

Marquez now has a 41-point lead in the standings over Italian Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) who was fifth. The race was tightly bunched almost throughout with frequent changes of position. "I knew it would be difficult to get away in the race," Marquez said. "It was a crazy race especially in the straight with lots of wind. "I decided to wait," the Spaniard explained.

"Everybody had contact with everybody. I tried to manage my tyres." Marquez made his move in the closing stages, grabbing the lead and pulling away to win by 2.269 seconds. "In last three laps I pushed with everything," Marquez said. The winner of the last two races, Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati), who started 10th on the grid, grabbed an early lead and held it for much of the contest despite being rammed by Rossi, but he faded to seventh. For Rins, second place was a career best result. "I spent my morning at the clinic for stomach problems" he said adding that it had been "a fantastic race and very difficult."

Vinales finished on the podium for only the second time this season, after Austin. "I was here to win and I had the capacity to do it," the Spaniard said. "But I had a problem with forearm cramps that prevented me from getting good braking at the end of the straight."

BAGNAIA WINS DUTCH GP TO TIGHTEN GRIP ON MOTO2 LEAD: Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex) consolidated his grip on first place in the Moto2 World Championship as he won the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen on Sunday.

In Moto3, Spaniard Jorge Martin (Honda) won to overtake Italian Marco Bezzecchi (KTM), who did not finish, in the standings. Bagnaia started from pole position and pulled away from Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Speed Up) to win by almost two seconds for his fourth victory of the season after Qatar, Austin and Le Mans. He now leads Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira by 16 points.

Martin edged his compatriot Aron Canet by two thirds of a second while Italian Enea Bastianini (Honda) took third. Fiery all weekend, Bezzecchi fell after hitting team-mate Jakub Kornfeil in qualifying and crashed again on the final lap on Sunday.