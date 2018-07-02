Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar along with representatives of civil society and NGO take part in the plantation campaign in Hill Park on Sunday.

He said that amount has been allocated in current budget for bringing improvement in Hill Park and the main lake and water fall will be restored and thousands of trees will be planted in and around Hill Park.

Provincial minister for environment and information Jameel Yousuf, Begum Nilofer Fazlur Rehman and others also planted saplings in Hill Park.

Mayor Karachi said that all parks in Karachi will be made better for citizens so that they could get better recreation facilities in these parks. NNI