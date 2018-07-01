Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Meryl Streep and Saoirse Ronan are in talks for Greta Gerwig's adaptation of 'Little Women'. The 'Lady Bird' director is set to write and direct a new version of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel and she is lining up an all-star cast. Along with Oscar winner Meryl and Gerwig's 'Lady Bird' star Saoirse, Emma Stone, Timothée Chalamet, and Florence Pugh have also been linked to the project, Variety reports. Amy Pascal is producing the project with Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord.

'Little Women' tells the story of the March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, as they navigate their journey to motherhood, guided by their own mother.

The novel has been adapted for the big screen several time before, including the 1994 version directed by Gillian Armstrong.