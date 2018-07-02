Share:

Mobile phone imports witness rise

ISLAMABAD (APP): Mobile phones imports have witnessed a phenomenal growth of 19.28 per cent in first eleven months (July-May) of 2017-18 as it remained $759.969 million. During same period of July-May 2016-17, the imports registered were $637.14 million. Mobile phone imports in May 2018, valued at $81.362 million, increased by 25.64 per cent when compared to $64.76 million imports in May 2017. The Month on Month, the imports have increased by 7.72 percent as compared to $75.53 million in April 2018. As per figures issued by PBS, overall telecom imports saw an increase of over 11.77 percent during July-May 2017-18 as compared to same period of last year. Total imports were recorded at $ 1.396 billion during this period compared to $1.249 billion in July-May 2016-17. Telecom imports remained $129.835 million in May 2018 and registered 10.39 percent growth, as compared to $117.613 million during May 2017. The imports of other apparatus also witnessed growth of over 3.95 percent in July-May 2017-18 as it stood at $636.057 million against $611.872 million during the same period last year.

PR to upgrade, renovate 30 railway stations

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Railways was planning to upgrade and renovate another 30 railway stations situated across the country aiming to improve the outlook and modernize passengers amenities. In this regard, Pakistan Railways had already submitted PC-I for upgradation and renovation of railway stations," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. Giving detail, he said that a project of rehabilitation of stations has been initiated under which 18 railway stations are being upgraded under various Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). He said the names of railways stations being upgraded are included Karachi Cantt, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bhawalpur, Raiwind, Gujranwala, Narowal, Nakana Sahib, Hasan Abdal, Khanewal, Okara, Sibi, Harnai and Kohat. Out of them, the official said that Okara, Narowal, Sahiwal and Yusufwala railway stations were inaugurated by the former Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique. He said that an amount of Rs 210.8 million had been spent on Sahiwal railway station.

, Rs 104 million on Yusufwala and Rs 359.8 million had been spent on the construction of Narowal railway station.

Regarding the Raiwind railway station, he said that it is being constructed by the National Logistic Cell (NLC) which started the work in 2016 and about 85 per cent work has been completed.

The official said that Pakistan Railways will spend Rs 977.32 million for upgradation of railway stations in Punjab, Rs 1,242.93 million in Sindh, Rs 442.71 million in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 243.49 million in Balochistan and Rs 66.5 million in the federal capital.

Number of registered IT firms increases

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan have 1600 registered IT companies with increase of 135% in registered IT companies that produces an average of 20,000 IT graduates and engineers annually and IT and IT-enabled services amount to $ 2.8 billion. Talking to APP, managing director Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Syed Ali Abbas Hassani said, 135percent increase in registered IT companies and 150 percent remittances increases from 2012-13 to 2017-18 has witnessed. He said, income tax exemption to PSEB registered IT Startups for 3 years, with no minimum or withholding tax, incentivizing entrepreneurship and innovation in the country and new incentives for IT industry would facilitate the IT sector to enhance the growth of the IT Industry in Pakistan. While telling the details of IT industry's participation at International forum he said, PSEB promoted the IT industry internationally by participating in 14 International exhibitions/ events along with 63 member companies in USA, Spain, Australia, China, UAE and Kenya.

He said we have Successfully organized 6 outbound trade delegations to USA, Canada, UK, Australia, China, and UAE along with 47 member companies and hosted 5 inbound delegations from Australia, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

He said, we have enabled 16 IT companies to be certified in ISO 27001, 10 in ISO 20000 and 11 in CMMi, Trained 20 Lead Auditors on ISO 27001/20000 and 4 on CMMi,Trained 100 Lead Implementers for ISO 27001/20000 and 31 for CMMi,

Trained 100 executives of 60 IT companies & startups in Business Planning along with 100 fresh graduates and provided on the job training to 3,800 ICT interns by placing them in the industry.

Further, Trained 200 IT graduates in emerging technologies: Game development, mobile apps, Agile, .NET and also initiated improvement in quality of graduates by placing 6 IT industry experts in HEC's National Curriculum Revision Committee (NCRC).

Number of ATMs reaches 13,835

ISLAMABAD (APP): The number of ATMs across the country reached 13,835 and processed transactions worth Rs 1.4 trillion reducing the load on conventional banking. According to SBP in its 'Payment Systems Review' for the third quarter of the financial year 2018, the payment systems in the country, showing growth in various traditional and modern payment systems. With numbers to support the claim, digital channels as a form of payment system have been on the rise in the country. As faster alternatives for banking services, these channels provide an easy and efficient payment solution for the population. Comparing the overall volume, and value of the transactions rendered in Quarter 3 FY 18 with Quarter 2 FY 2018, the volume of country's total payments transactions grew by 3.2pc compared to the previous quarter with a decline in 3.3pc in transactions. However, the volume and value of retail eBanking transactions grew by 5.0pc and 2.2pc respectively, whereas the volume of Pakistan Realtime Interbank Settlement Mechanism (PRISM) transactions grew by 6.7pc.

with a decline of 3.8 per cent in value of transactions and the volume of Paper based transactions grew by 0.4 per cent and value of transactions showed a decline of 3.7 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

There are 13,835 ATMs and 53,509 Point of Sale (POS) machines in the country.

In addition to these, Banks are providing Internet, Mobile Phone and Call Centers/IVR Banking facilities.