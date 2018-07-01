Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-Former PML-N ticket-holder Malik Sultan Mahmood Hanjra has returned party ticket and demanded the allotment of symbol of Jeep to contest election as an independent candidate from NA-181 on Sunday.

Yesterday, his nephew Malik Qasim Hanjra had returned his ticket to PML-N leadership, saying he will contest the election as an independent candidate. In PP-269, Malik Ahmad Yar Hanjra, former provincial minister for prisons and nephew of Sultan Hanjra would contest election on PML-N ticket. The voters were very worry about their decision.

Talking to media, a member of Hanjra family anticipated that provincial government would be of PML-N while central government would be of PTI so two members of the family were doing politics.

Tough competition is expected between two candidates including former Punjab governor Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar and Malik Sultan Mahmood Hanjra in NA-181. Khar is a PTI candidate. In NA-181, there is no PML-N candidate. In NA-183, PPP candidate Malik Ghulam Raza Rabbani Khar, brother of former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, is contesting his first election in NA-183. Graduated from London, he has decided to contest election on the seat of his father Malik Noor Rabbani Khar. He refused offers by the PTI and PML-N, saying mega development projects awarded to his constituency because of PPP.

The PTI had fielded a weak candidate, Malik Rafiqu Khar, who had allegedly been involved in grabbing of state lands and had cases against him in NAB. An independent candidate, Mian Fiaz Chajra, is busy electioneering with the support of Jamshed Ahmed Dasti.