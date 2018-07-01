Share:

ATTOCK-Former state minister and PTI leader Malik Amin Aslam accepted the party decision of not awarding him with ticket by withdrawing his nomination papers in NA-55 Attock.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, he said that he accepted the party decision so as to strengthen the vision of its Chairman Imran Khan. He added that against the "injustice" done to him regarding tickets distribution, his supporters protested in front of Banigala which was their democratic right. But, he said, he had bowed his head before the party leadership's decision and taken the bold and historic decision. He said that mostly those could not get party tickets violated their oath and joined other parties but he would never betray his party leadership.

Replying to different questions, Malik Amin Aslam said that the reason behind the injustice in giving party tickets was triple B which means bribe, blackmailing and betrayal. He said that he had been associated with PTI for the last 10 years and the reason behind the attachment was the party's stand against corruption.

He said that he would not participate in any election campaign of the PTI candidates because of certain reasons. To another question, he said that he would take into confidence his supporters in this regard. He said that PTI supporters need no message as they knew to whom they would vote for. He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had promised to give him the ministry of environment and hoped that Imran Khan will fulfill his promise after becoming prime minister. Malik Amin Aslam said that he was satisfied with his decision as the decision was taken to strengthen the vision of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

On the other side, the former provincial minister for higher education Raza Ali Gilani has returned the PML-N ticket and decided to participate in the general elections as independent candidate.

He had allied himself with the PTI candidate Syed Gulzar Sibtain in NA-143. Former MNA Rao Ajmal Khan having ticket of the PML-N in NA-144 constituency has made alliance with Syeda Jugnu Mohsin who is contesting election in PP-184 as independent candidate. The Syeda enjoyed a better position in her constituency.

The former provincial minister, now an independent candidate in PP-184, has been allotted the symbol of Scooter, whereas Syeda Jugnu Mohsin has been allotted the symbol of Pitcher (Matka) to contest elections in the same constituency. Thus, the election alliance between party candidates and independent candidates had created a very interesting situation.