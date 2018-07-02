Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Karachi President Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Sunday inaugurated central election office as well as many other election offices in NA-250.

Naeem along with other MMA leaders visited Banaras, Pathan Colony, Peerabad, Muslimabad, Qasba Colony, Muhammadpur and MPR Colony and inaugurated offices as the MMA’s election campaign. He also met the residents and shopkeepers of areas and inquired them about their problems.

During his visits, the area people apprised that their biggest issue is the shortage of water which has now turned into a big crisis. “We are not getting water due to which we are compelled to buy it from the tanker mafia,” they lamented.

The MMA president said that the Jamaat-e-Islami had always struggled for the redressing the public issues and vowed to continue the same. He also criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement for ‘neglecting’ Karachi, saying that both parites were qually responsible for destroying the mega city. “The PPP and the MQM have been ruling for so many years but did not bother to resolve the public issues. The residents of Karachi are still deprived of basic necessities of life. The rulers had turned the deaf ear on issues liked water shortage, prolong loadshedding, and unavailability of public transport,” he added.

He once again asked the people to vote for the MMA to make their future ‘bright and safe’. If the people vote for the MMA, we will fulfill our all promises and make Karachi peaceful.

Besides, the MMA also opened election offices in different constituencies of district central.