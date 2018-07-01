Share:

SIALKOT-Former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Sunday claimed that disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not a power hungry individual.

"The nation cannot be silenced with the help of sit-ins or illegal ousters of leaders," Kh Asif declared while addressing a public meeting during his election campaign here on Sunday.

The PML-N leader said that if the nation voted for them then it is their right to serve them for five years. "If we do not serve them then they should elect new leaders," Kh Asif argued. The ex-minister went on to say that he is talking about the sanctity of votes when he raises the slogan of "Vote ko Izzat Do."

"People used to say that Nawaz wouldn't come back to Pakistan when he was in exile. He came back again and became prime minister for the third time," he pointed.

He also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for prostrating himself at the shrine of sufi saint Hazrat Fariduddin Ganj-e-Shakar.

The PML-N leader recounted his party supremo's achievements and spoke about the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections. He expressed his hope that the public again vote the PML-N to power on the basis of its performance. "It is people's court and we are hopeful that the public do the real justice and express their love for their beloved leader by voting for the loin," he asserted.