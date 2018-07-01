Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday appealed to the people of Jammu & Kashmir State inhibiting either side of LoC and rest of the world including his party (PML-N AJK Chapter) activists to observe the month of July as the month of Kashmir Freedom Movement and the struggle for the completion of Pakistan - since Pakistan is incomplete without its jugular vein - Kashmir.

It is to be noted that the month of July have greater historic significance in the history of Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement - since the people of the state observes July 13 as the Kashmir martyrs day every year to mark the exceptional significance of the day this day of July 13, 1931, the day of advent of Kashmir freedom movement, when Dogra despotic forces had gunned down 22 innocent Kashmiris in front of the central Jail in Srinagar during trial of a valiant son of the soil in a treason case.

July also stands with exceptional importance in view of the passing of the historic Kashmir's accession to Pakistan resolution this day in 1947 in a historic meeting of then All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference at the Aabi Guzer residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, (later the founder President of Azad Jammu Kashmir). The historic resolution spoke of the freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir state from the Indian subjugation and accession of the entire state to Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in all respect.

Elaborating the scheduled programs to mark the significance of July, Farooq Haider advised the people including his party activists that during the month of July various function, rallies and seminars should be organised to commemorate the importance of the month that had shaped the destiny of Kashmiri people in different times of Kashmir history," he said.

He said that July 13 was the day when 22 youth of Kashmir laid down their lives in front of Central Jail Srinagar in 1931 and began the freedom struggle against despotic Dogra Regime.

He said that July 19 is the day when a resolution was passed by the representative of Kashmiri People to join Pakistan even before the establishment of the country. Similarly July 8 is the day when a legend freedom fighter Muzaffar Burhan Wani offered his supreme sacrifice and gave a new impetus to the current liberation struggle in occupied Kashmir.

Similarly July 31 and July 10 are the days when two stalwarts of Kashmir, Ghazi-E-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan were passed away. Both the leaders had contributed a lot for the Kashmir Freedom Struggle and the rights of the People of Azad Jammu and Kashmir during their lifetime.

The Prime Minister directed Kashmir Liberation Cell and other concerned departments to make elaborate arrangements for commemorating these important historical days with national zeal and fervour. The AJK PM said that Pakistan is destiny of Kashmiri people as they are struggling to complete Pakistan by liberating Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

Meanwhile, PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan called on President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan at President House and discussed with him latest situation in occupied Kashmir with particular reference to the growing incidents of human rights violation by India in the held territory.

Both the leaders also discussed constitutional reforms adopted by the state legislature and the base of implementation in the state.