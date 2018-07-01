Share:

GUJRANWALA-Election campaign is at its peak in Gujranwala all the major candidates of political parties making visits and holding corner meetings in their constituencies.

In NA-80, PTI and PML-N are facing troubles as a large number of workers have deep concerns over distribution of party tickets "against merit" in the constituency. The PTI has issued ticket to former MNA Mian Tariq who recently joined the PTI while Imtiaz Safdar Warraich a senior PTI candidate who remained failed to get the PTI ticket is not ready to accept the party decision. He is likely to contest the elections as independent candidate.

On the other hand, PML-N has fielded Ch Mehmood Bashir Virk, former federal minister in this constituency, but most of the union councils chairmen and former MPAs of this constituency have openly announced that they could not support Ch Mahmood Bashir. They said he could not fulfill the requirements of the voters and remained failed to solve the problems of the people during the last five years.

There are 402794 registered voters in NA-80, while the Election Commission has established 277 polling stations including 116 male, 114 female and 47 joint polling stations in the constituency. The candidates of both the big parties are facing severe opposition to their own workers, former PML-N MPAs Pir Ghulam Fareed, Ashraf Warriach, Taufeeq Butt and some union councils chairmen are opposing Mehmood Bashir Virk. Pir Ghulam Fareed and Ashraf Warriach have not succeeded to get the party ticket and they are still criticising the party decision.

Meanwhile, PTI's candidate Mian Tariq who had won the 2013 election in this constituency on PML-N ticket has now joined the PTI. Although he has a good vote bank in this constituency but the disgruntled candidate Imtiaz Safdar Warriach who also had won 2008 general election on PPP's platform and later he joined the PTI, is not agree to accept the party decision.

He also rejected the party offer to contest on provincial seat.