KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) former deputy convener Shahid Pasha has said that MQM has been facing internal party matters since 30 years. Some influential people present in the top leadership of party are exploiting the party and even suspending the workers without serving show-cause notice.

Pasha expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Sunday along with the members of MQM-P workers Action Committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P coordination committee suspended the basic membership of Shahid Pasha on last Monday. Reacting over the party decision Pasha spoke out openly against Amir Khan, Faisal Sabzwari, Waseem Akther, Kanwar Naveed Jameel during interaction with media men. Some leaders present on the key slots of party decision making body in revenge were giving out misinformation to intelligence agencies, he alleged declaring himself a victim of revenge tactics.

Pasha also alleged that these leaders did massive corruption and demanded accountability of leaders, however backed Dr Farooq Sattar saying that, Sattar is an innocent man and quite weak against the corrupt group present in MQM-P. “I was elected MQM-P deputy convener by the party workers in transparent manner in year 2015 and during this period faced many cases along with abduction from residence several times. The issue started when I started to ask party leaders about their assets and use of public funds,” explained dejected Pasha while talking to media men at KPC.

He alleged that MQM-P was being run by some defaulters and corrupt people and they had nothing to do with Mohajir Community, as they had joined the party for achieving money. “I always fought for the rights of party activists and was got arrested and threatened over this issue.”

“If any worker asks question from a leader, he is suspended from the party membership. “Does any worker has not right to ask question? MQM-P is a constitutional party and no one has right to suspend any worker or leader without serving any show-cause notice”, he added.

He said that they would nominate their workers as independent in general elections, and if Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Farooq Sattar wanted to save MQM-P, then they should come on one page. He alleged that those people had held strikes in favour of criminals and used workers. NAB should carry out investigation against corrupt people and ask them about their assets. He asked MQM-P to carry out intra-party election.

Later a protest demo was also held outside KPC, in which members of MQM‘s ideological group including Kashif Khan who is also MQM-P Labour Division In-charge along with the workers raised slogans against the MQM-P coordination committee and demanded to give respect to the party workers.