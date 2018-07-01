Share:

“It is necessary to expose the false propaganda of the imperialists and thoroughly dispel the illusion that the imperialists will give up their positions in the colonies and dependent countries with good will.”

–Kim II-Sung

July 1, 1977 was the day when Union Jack was lowered on the soil of Hong Kong ending 156 years rule of British rule.

At midnight on June 30/July 1, 1997, the Great Britain reverted Hong Kong back to Chinese sovereignty. With this step taken, 156 years of British rule over its former colony came to an end. Under the agreement that the two states, i.e., China and Great Britain signed, the region was given a special status. Hong Kong, under the agreement, became special administrative region (HKSAR) of the People’s Republic of China. Given a special status, HKSAR enjoys a high degree of autonomy, except in the matters of foreign relations and defense.

Still, some analysts fear that China is keen on curtailing the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents. Even the residents when looking back at Hong Kong’s handover to China 21 years later are not satisfied with China’s handling of Hong Kong affairs. A public opinion survey that the University of Hong Kong conducted in June 2018, showed distrust in Beijing’s Central Government in the first half of 2018 hit the second-highest level since the handover.