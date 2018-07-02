Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that people are migrating from rural to urban areas just because they want to get rid of the feudalism and aristocracy which will result in a silent revolution. At present the mountains of Karachi are inhabited as well and there is no place left. The population of Sindh urban is 60 per cent whereas Sindh rural left 40 per cent. Kamal expressed these views while addressing the general workers meeting of party district central candidates.

On the occasion candidates contesting for National Assembly representing district Central, in their respective constituencies NA 254, 252, 255,256 Arshad Vohra, Iftikhar Randhawa, Jamil Rathore and Adil Siddiqui were present along with the candidates contesting for provincial assembly from the same district Iftikhar Alam, Shiekh Abdullah, Taha Ahmed Khan, Naila Muneer, Anwar Hussain Raza and Habeeb Khilji.

Kamal said that the population of Karachi was apparently shown below 7 million and accordingly new constituencies were also established. Moreover he said that one of the senators of people’s party produced the data in accordance with NADRA showing the population of Karachi as 21.4milions. According to Asif Zardari the population of Karachi was 30million whereas his chief minister endorsed the statistics as 16million. He went on to say the migration from rural to urban areas is a trend of under developed countries because of which new cities are formed in the world. He said that 20 per cent of the population was inhabited in urban areas whereas 80 per cent in rural areas.

Kamal stated that the so-called stake holder collected Fitra, zakat and sacrificial animals hides skins in past but they did not raise the issue of low counts in census on national level.

Mentioning about the rejection of the petition filed by Farugh Naseem and the petition filed by his lawyers was objected which was then conferred and submitted accordingly as well as accepted for hearing to be followed up on 10th September 2018.