RAWALPINDI: A five-day anti-polio drive will start in the district from Monday.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer, Dr Zeeshan said that around 2000 polio teams including 1500 mobile teams, 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Union council medical officers and 400 area in-charges would administer polio drops to above 750,000 children less than five years old in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/Chaklala cantonments boards area.–APP

The DHO informed that with the coordinated efforts of Government and World Health Organization (WHO), polio workers had been trained to accomplish the target set for vaccinating children below five years of age. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for eliminating the crippling disease from the society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target can be achieved,” he added.

He said continuous efforts were being made to overcome polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered, he added.