ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammed Raza Khan demanding to suspend the local government system in Islamabad till July 25 elections.

PPP Central Election Cell in-charge, Taj Haider said in the letter that local bodies’ elections were held in Islamabad in 2015 and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz “after rigging the elections constituted municipal committees, corporations as well as the metropolitan corporation. The PML-N is also contesting elections in Islamabad and using all these local bodies in its election campaign in the capital.”

He urged the CEC to take urgent action and suspend the functions of local bodies in Islamabad and delegate its functions to the Capital Development Authority till July 25 in order to ensure the free, fair and transparent general election.