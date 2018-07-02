Share:

LAHORE - Printing of ballot papers for general elections started in the provincial capital on Sunday.

The printing has started under the supervision of the Pakistan Army in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, Printing Corporation of Pakistan sources said on Sunday. They said around two hundred ten million ballot papers would be printed for the elections at the cost of two billion rupees, adding that it was for the first time in Pakistan that ballot papers will have a watermark. The ballot papers were being printed in two colours, green colour ballot papers will be for National Assembly seats while white papers will represent provincial assemblies, the sources said. Strict security and all other arrangements have been ensured in this connection.