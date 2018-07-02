Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday released party chief Imran Khan’s country-wide schedule in connection with the election campaign.

According to the PTI central media department, the PTI chief will address a rally in Sargodha on July 2. He will also undertake a two-day visit of Karachi from July 3 to July 4 as part of the election campaign. The PTI chief will hold rallies in Swabi and Charsadda on July 5, and in Swat on July 6.

He will visit Jehlum and Gujarat on July 7 and address public rallies in Haripur and Abbottabad on July 8.

Khan will visit interior Sindh on July 9 and 10 and will go to Rahimyar Khan on July 11. He will address public rallies in Gujranwala and Kasur on July 12.

The PTI chief will visit Rawalpindi on July 13 while he will address rallies in Peshawar and Mardan on July 14.

Khan will visit Sialkot and Faisalabad on July 15 and will hold public rallies in Mianwali and Bannu on July 16.

The PTI chief will visit Lahore from July 18 to July, Bahawalpur and Multan on July 20. The PTI chief will again visit Lahore on July 21 and address rallies at nine different locations.

The PTI chief will again go to Karachi on July 22. The PTI chief will conclude the election campaign at a public rally in Islamabad on July 23.